Adele Reflects On Dealing With Caffeine Withdrawal Symptoms

Adele has recently spoken about the intense symptoms of caffeine withdrawal she experienced when she decided to stop consuming coffee for a week.

As per the repots, the acclaimed singer shared with her Las Vegas audience that she had chosen to give up her beloved hot beverage for the week, but found it to be more challenging than quitting smoking.

Adele humorously remarked that adrenaline and caffeine “must be the same thing as she always feels better after taking to the stage.” However, after quitting coffee, she suffered from “migraines” and “shakes.”

In her own words, Adele said to her fans, “I decided this week to stop drinking coffee and I’ve had a migraine all week.” She went on to reveal that she endured a “splitting headache for two days” due to the abrupt discontinuation.

“It felt like there was a drill inside my head. It was quite intense,” the singer of “Easy On Me” disclosed.

Adele went on to draw parallels between coffee and cigarettes, noting that the process was more challenging than quitting smoking or alcohol. She stated, “I’m shocked by how intense these withdrawal symptoms are. I won’t give in now.” The “Skyfall” artist also shared that she used to drink around “25 decafs a day” in order to simulate the effects of actual coffee consumption on her brain.

Reflecting on the connection between caffeine and adrenaline, Adele added, “Caffeine and adrenaline must be the same thing because the minute I came on stage and you all started singing back at me, my headache has gone a little bit.”

Addressing her occasional physical discomfort on stage, she reassured her audience, “So, if you see me having the shakes, don’t worry. Don’t be concerned. I’ve also been trying to fix it with sugar.”

In a previous interview with The Sun in 2015, Adele also discussed her smoking habit, admitting, “I’d probably have died from a smoking-related illness and I think that’s really bad. If I was dying from lung cancer I would have potentially given it to myself and that wouldn’t be something I’d be proud of.”

