Adipurush Impact: Prabhas Closes Doors on Bollywood

Ever since his breakthrough role in Baahubali, Prabhas has emerged as a pan-India star with immense fan expectations for every film he features in. However, his recent projects, such as Radhe Shyam and Adipurush, failed to live up to box office expectations. As a result, the actor has taken a major decision that has affected his rumored action film with Siddharth Anand.

After the underwhelming performance of Om Raut’s Adipurush, which was among the biggest and costliest films, reports suggest that Prabhas has decided to steer clear of Bollywood filmmakers for the time being. Instead, he plans to focus on projects from the South and has no interest in hearing scripts from Bollywood.

Prabhas’ decision has also led to the shelving of his much-anticipated film with director Siddharth Anand. Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Anand has returned his remuneration of Rs 65 crore to Mythri Productions as the project has been put on hold.

One of the primary reasons for the film’s postponement was the unavailability of matching dates between Siddharth Anand and Prabhas. Both these talented individuals have packed schedules for the next few years, leaving them unable to find a common window for their collaboration.

Amid these developments, Prabhas is currently busy with his upcoming project, Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. The film, recently unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con, has generated significant buzz, boasting a star-studded cast that includes Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani in leading roles.

Additionally, the actor has lined up other exciting ventures, including Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and a Telugu comedy film helmed by director Maruthi.

Despite the recent setbacks, Prabhas remains a sought-after actor, and his fans eagerly await his future endeavors, especially those from the Southern film industry. As the pan-India star continues to take on challenging roles and ventures, audiences remain hopeful for his return to the blockbuster success that has defined his career so far.

