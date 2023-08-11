Adnan Malik Addresses Importance Of Setting Boundaries For Men

Adnan Malik, the Sadqay Tumhare star, recently took to his Instagram to share his thoughts on relationships, boundaries and consent. In a story post on Wednesday, Malik shared a video of a life coach with the caption “Boundaries are the cornerstone of all relationships. For us men, it is essential to own our boundaries and have clear consent around our decisions.”

In the post succeeding it, he added a poll to gauge public interest in a workshop “on expressing clear desires, setting and maintaining healthy boundaries and working on strengthening their consent.” He further elaborated that doing so for himself has been “some of the most empowering work”, “healed a lot of wounds” and given him the “tools to negotiate family and personal relationships” with much more integrity. The results of the poll seemed largely in favour of his idea for a workshop, with approximately 75% of respondents suggesting that they would be open to the idea.

This, however, is not the first time the Cake actor has had a strong message for men. Back in 2019 also he took to his Instagram to share his views on what it means to be ‘masculine’. Adnan Malik lamented the following: “With powerful (and I say welcome) movements like #MeToo and #TimesUp, I think we as men really need to reappraise what it means to be ‘men’ and ‘masculine’.”

The Bin Roye (2016) star made his TV acting debut with the hit series Sadqay Tumhare (2014) and later on made his film debut with Cake (2018).

