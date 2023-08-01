Affan Waheed and Sonya Hussyn will feature in a Film Together

Affan Waheed and Sonya Hussyn are two renowned stars.

They will soon grace the silver screen together, and their fans couldn’t be happier.

The prospect of seeing these two brilliant actors together is a treat in itself.

Advertisement

Affan Waheed and Sonya Hussyn are two renowned stars in the Pakistani entertainment industry, known for their exceptional talent. Excitingly, they will soon grace the silver screen together, and their fans couldn’t be happier. Affan Waheed has captured hearts ever since his appearance in Do Bol, while Sonya Hussyn has proven her versatility by nailing any character she takes on. The prospect of seeing these two brilliant actors together in a real-life drama is a treat in itself.

The duo will be starring in a film based on the true story, Affan Waheed has shared captivating posters and pictures of the film, “Rafi – The Untold Story,” wherein he looks absolutely mesmerizing, sporting a pre-partition era style. Fans can’t wait to witness this captivating tale unfold on the big screen.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Affan Waheed and Sidra Niazi dating? Affan Waheed has been in the profession for quite some time now....