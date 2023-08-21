Ahmed Ali’s wife gives advice that don’t compare your children with other

Ahmed Ali Butt and his wife have some valuable advice for young couples.

She emphasized that even comparing one’s own children is a damaging practice.

He should instead compare it to when his mother first got married.

Ahmed Ali Butt and his wife, Fatima Khan, have some valuable advice for young couples in such situations. During a conversation with a couple, where the husband kept comparing his wife’s cooking to his mother’s, Fatima Khan stressed that making comparisons in any relationship is harmful. She emphasized that even comparing one’s own children is a damaging practice and should be avoided at all costs.

Fatima also suggested that if a husband feels the need to compare his wife’s talents to his mother’s, he should instead compare it to when his mother first got married. This shift in perspective can help couples appreciate each other’s growth and uniqueness rather than fostering unrealistic expectations and toxicity in their relationship.

