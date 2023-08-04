Aima Baig Honored As ‘Proud Civilian Of Punjab’

Pakistani singer-songwriter Aima Baig has achieved both musical success and online popularity, boasting an impressive 5.2 million followers on Instagram. While she prefers to keep her personal life private, she generously shares her illustrious career journey with her fans, keeping them informed about candid moments and upcoming projects.

Recently, the Funkari singer shared a significant milestone in her life. She revealed that about a month ago, she was invited to the Government House in RYK district to receive the esteemed “Proud Civilian of Punjab” award. Expressing her deep honor at being born in RYK, she captioned the post, “Proud to be born in RYK and proud to be a born Pakistani ❤️????????” Her fans flooded the comment section with well wishes.

In her successful career, Baig has delivered numerous smash hit songs, including “Ye Aaj Mujh Ko Kya Hua,” “Balma Bhagora,” “Kuch To Hua Hai,” “Khawabon Mein,” “Loota Rey,” “Pretty Face,” “Rahain,” “Satrangi,” and “Funkari,” to name a few.

