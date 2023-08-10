Aima Baig melts heart with her soulful cover of “Tere Hawale”

Aima Baig has been impressing everyone in the music industry.

She has gained a massive following and received numerous awards for her diverse collection of songs.

Aima Baig has also contributed her voice to various soundtracks.

Advertisement

Aima Baig, the exceptionally talented and celebrated singer from Pakistan, has been impressing everyone in the music industry with her incredible singing talent and distinctive fashion sense. At the age of 27, she gained a massive following and received numerous awards for her diverse collection of songs and her unique voice. Alongside her own hit singles, Aima Baig has also contributed her voice to various soundtracks and acted as a playback singer in movies.

Recently, she shared her rendition of a mashup that includes the songs “Tere Hawale,” “Akhiyaan Milawanga,” and “Apna Bana Le.” Taking to her Instagram, she added a caption explaining, “I’ve been absolutely obsessed with these tracks for a while now, so I grabbed the microphone, headed to the recording booth, and created something special as a treat.”

Her soulful vocals breathe new life into these timeless melodies, forming an enchanting blend of emotions that will deeply touch your heart. With each note, Aima Baig skillfully crafts a captivating tapestry of sound, pulling you into a world where passion and music harmoniously collide.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official) Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Aima Baig Grabs Attention in Latest Photoshoot Aima Baig is a celebrated Pakistani singer. She is known for her...