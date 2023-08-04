Aima Baig Shares How Her Life As An Artist Looks Like

Amidst the allure and extravagance of the entertainment industry, the ordinary life of an artist has always intrigued everyone. Luckily, Aima Baig, one of Lollywood’s finest singer-songwriters, has now revealed some of the secrets behind her glamorous life.

In a recent Instagram reel, the talented artist playfully began, “FUNKARI kaafi hogai, now let’s do some chores,” cleverly referencing her recent song, Funkari.

Discussing a typical day in the life of an “artist,” Baig humorously added, “(Part 1) P.S: That’s how a day off for an artist (if we get one lol).”

Furthermore, she encouraged her followers to create their “Funkari” reels, inviting them to tag her, promising to share the best ones on her story. However, she also admitted that using TikTok is quite challenging, stating, “Also, bro tiktok is TOUGH YOOOOOOOOO!!”

Baig’s followers were thoroughly entertained, leaving numerous comments for the diva.

As for her professional endeavours, Baig has enjoyed great success with hit songs like “Ye Aaj Mujh Ko Kya Hua,” “Balma Bhagora,” “Kuch To Hua Hai,” “Khawabon Mein,” “Loota Rey,” “Pretty Face,” “Rahain,” “Satrangi,” and “Funkari,” among others.

