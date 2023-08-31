Aima Baig’s Appearance at PCB Events Sparks Debate

Aima Baig is a Pakistani singer.

Aima Baig is a stunning and brilliant Pakistani background singer. Aima has performed a number of successful songs for various hit productions.

Her most renowned songs include Aey Zindagi, Qalabaz Dil, Baazi, Befikariyaan, and Mast Malang.

She recently made headlines for performing Kaifi Khalil’s renowned Kahani Suno. Fans adored her rendition of the song. She also does solo concerts in other countries.

Aima Baig, the singer, is a regular at PCB events. This time, PCB chose Aima to perform the song for the opening tournament of the ICC Asia Cup.

The stage was graced by Aima Baig and a Nepalese singer. She also performed a song.

View the video here:

Fans were dissatisfied with Aima Baig’s song, outfit, and performance. They also questioned her presence at all PCB events, despite the fact that she has opened several PSL event ceremonies.

Fans are baffled as to why PCB always invites the singer to such international events despite Aima Baig’s subpar performances.

Many fans commented that international singers always represent their culture, yet Aima Baig appears dressed in western style. Fans asked how they might get PCB events because Pakistan has many talented singers who are never invited by the government.

Aima Baig’s admirers ridiculed her, writing, “Perhaps she attends PCB events for free.”

