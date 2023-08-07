Aiman Khan And Muneeb Butt Welcome A Baby Girl

Aiman Khan shares adorable Beach Day pictures with her Daughter
Aiman Khan took to social media to share a delightful picture of...
Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt are highly adored couple in the entertainment industry. Throughout their individual careers and as the duo “Aineeb,” they have consistently received blessings from their fans. Their wedding was widely celebrated in the industry, bringing joy to their devoted followers. Subsequently, they welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Amal Muneeb, who brings immense happiness to their lives. Muneeb frequently shares numerous pictures and videos of their little one.
With the couple expecting again, their fans eagerly awaited the safe arrival of the new addition to their family. Today, Aiman Khan and Muneeb are delighted to welcome another baby girl. Fans of Aiman and Muneeb are ecstatic for their beloved stars, and little Amal now embraces her role as a big sister.
Heartfelt congratulations to Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt as they joyfully welcome little Miral into their loving family!
