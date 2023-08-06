Aiman Khan shares her Journey as an entrepreneur

Aiman Khan shines as one of Pakistan’s most prominent stars.

Aiman Khan shines as one of Pakistan’s most prominent stars. Her immense popularity on social media stands as a testament to her journey from a young child star to a triumphant actress, mother, and entrepreneur. Alongside her sister Minal Khan, the two have garnered tremendous fame as the country’s most well-known twins, consistently gathering affection and support from their fans.

Their venture, Aiman Minal Closet, initially established a few years ago, has since blossomed into a thriving business. Their clothing brand has become a favorite among their supporters. Aiman, in a remarkable move, openly shared the behind-the-scenes effort that went into launching this grand enterprise.

Aiman explained that the inspiration behind their clothing brand stemmed from the questions they received from girls regarding their fashion choices. This led them to create a line that reflected their personal style. Aiman reminisced that they began this journey with merely three individuals working from an upper bedroom. Today, they’ve grown to manage a team of over a hundred dedicated people.

Interestingly, Aiman also disclosed that their brother, Maaz, has taken on the responsibility of overseeing day-to-day operations, providing valuable assistance to both Aiman and Minal in their entrepreneurial pursuits.

