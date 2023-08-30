Aiman & Muneeb’s daughter Amal gets birthday wishes from their family

Aiman Khan And Muneeb Butt Welcome A Baby Girl
Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt are highly adored couple in the entertainment...
Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt, a famous celebrity couple, have a dedicated fan base that adores them. Their love story began with a grand wedding ceremony, and they’ve stood out as one of the few celebrity couples who openly share their life updates with their fans.
Their first child, a daughter named Amal Muneeb, received an outpouring of love and affection from their fans when she was born. Now, they are proud parents to another baby girl, Miral Muneeb, and today is a special occasion for their family.
Amal has just turned four years old, and the family is celebrating this significant milestone together, with her parents and her baby sister Miral by her side.
