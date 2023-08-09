Aina Asif open up about her opinion on marriages

Aina Asif has already taken on a lead role in a sensitive drama called “Mayi Ri.”

Aina Asif is a young actress who’s gradually making her mark in the entertainment industry. She’s got the talent and that special spark, and she’s carefully choosing roles that make a strong impact on the viewers. Even though she’s quite young, Aina Asif has already taken on a lead role in a sensitive drama called “Mayi Ri.”

“Mayi Ri” is gaining positive feedback from audiences, and people are getting really engrossed in the storyline. In the drama, Aina plays a girl who’s married off while still a teenager and attending school. She’ll be portraying the pain and challenges that a young person in such a situation goes through.

During an interview, Aina also shared her personal thoughts on marriage. She pointed out that as a young girl, she’s noticed that some people make marriage seem unappealing, while others see it as a fairy tale dream. However, she believes it’s important for people to realize that everything comes with its ups and downs. Getting married brings positive aspects into your life, but it also means giving up certain things.

Aina also opened up about her views on divorce. She expressed a neutral stance, neither loving nor hating it. However, she disagrees with the social taboo that often surrounds divorce in our society. Her perspective is that if it happens, it’s a part of life and shouldn’t be treated as something shameful.

