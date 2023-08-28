Aina Asif Talks About Child Marriage Portrayal In ‘Mayi Ri’

Aina Asif, a young and attractive television actress, embarked on her acting journey at a tender age. She rose to prominence through her roles in TV series like “Pehli Si Muhabbat” and “Hum Tum.” Her contributions extended to dramas such as “Pinjra,” “Pehchan,” and “Baby Baji.” Aina Asif’s participation in these popular television serials earned her a substantial following on social media. Presently, her notable project is the soap opera “Mayi Ri,” which addresses a contentious social issue. In this drama, Aina portrays the character of Annie, a school-going girl who is married to Fakhir, another school-going boy. Some viewers have criticized the creators of “Mayi Ri,” alleging that the drama is romanticizing child marriage.

Recently, Aina Asif commented on the controversial depiction of child marriage in “Mayi Ri.” Addressing concerns about glorifying such marriages, she stated, “The team didn’t intend to glorify child marriages. The main aim was to raise awareness among the public, as you might encounter young couples around you. Moreover, it’s not solely about child marriage; we plan to depict the challenges and problems faced by this young couple in the future. We intend to shed light on the positives and negatives of such unions.” In response to fans’ edits of Annie and Fakhir’s relationship, Aina mentioned, “The bond between Fakhir and Annie isn’t rooted in romantic love; it exists because they are cousins. If the audience has interpreted it romantically, that’s alright.”

Aina Asif further clarified, “Their camaraderie is founded on their cousin relationship, and the drama’s purpose was to raise awareness.”

Also Read Zara Tareen Offers Glimpse of Upcoming Project Starring Aina Asif and Khushaal Khan Zara Tareen has recently sent her fans buzzing with anticipation. Zara took...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.