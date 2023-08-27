Aina Asif open up about her portrayal on early child marriage

Currently, Aina Asif is making waves with her role in the soap serial “Mayi Ri”

Aina portrays the character of Annie, a school-going girl who is married to Fakhir,

She recently discussed the controversial portrayal of child marriage in “Mayi Ri.”

Advertisement

Aina Asif, a young and talented television actress, embarked on her acting journey from a very early age. She gained recognition through her role in “Pehli Si Muhabbat” and also found popularity with the drama “Hum Tum.” Aina has showcased her acting skills in various other dramas like “Pinjra,” “Pehchan,” and “Baby Baji.” Her performances in these hit TV series earned her a significant following on social media.

Currently, Aina Asif is making waves with her role in the soap serial “Mayi Ri,” which addresses a controversial social issue – child marriage. In the drama, Aina portrays the character of Annie, a school-going girl who is married to Fakhir, also a school-going boy. Some viewers have accused the makers of “Mayi Ri” of glorifying child marriage.

Aina Asif recently discussed the controversial portrayal of child marriage in “Mayi Ri.” She clarified that the team’s intention was not to glorify child marriages but rather to raise awareness among the public. She pointed out that child couples are encountered in real life, and the drama aims to shed light on the challenges and problems they face. It intends to explore both the positive and negative aspects of child marriage.

Regarding the fans’ perception of the bonding between Annie and Fakhir, Aina explained that their connection is not based on romantic love but rather because they are cousins. She acknowledged that if the audience has romanticized their relationship, it’s acceptable, but the primary intention of the drama was to create awareness about child marriage.

Aina Asif emphasized that the friendly attitude between Fakhir and Annie stems from their cousin’s relationship, and the drama’s core purpose remains to raise awareness about this sensitive issue.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.