Aisha Khan spotted at a birthday event with kids

Aisha Khan holds a special place in the hearts of Pakistani drama and film enthusiasts. She embarked on her career at a young age and achieved remarkable success with several major hits in both drama and film. Notably, she became a prominent figure during the resurgence of Pakistani cinema, starring in acclaimed movies like “Waar” and “Jawani Phir Nahi Ani.”

However, she surprised many when she made the decision to step away from acting and tied the knot with Major Uqbah Malik, her husband now.

Presently, Aisha has embraced her role as a devoted full-time mom to her two children, a son, and a daughter. Her fans get a glimpse into her family life as she frequently shares moments with them. Recently, she attended a birthday celebration with her little family, and here are some heartwarming pictures capturing those moments.

