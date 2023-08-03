Aishwarya Rai’s Pakistani Lookalike Opens Up About Future Plans

Amna Imran, a doctoral student in the United States, gains fame as Aishwarya Rai’s doppelganger.

Her ancestral background is a mix of Afghan, Indian, and Pakistani roots.

Amna serves as the United Nations’ Global Peace Ambassador (ECOSOC) since June 19, 2021.

Advertisement

Amna Imran, best known as Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai’s doppelganger, has revealed her future ambitions as she receives offers to enter the showbiz sector.

Born in the United States to a multi-cultural couple. Her maternal ancestors are from Afghanistan, and her paternal ancestors are Punjabis with ties to India and Pakistan. She is a doctoral student on his way to becoming a primary care provider/doctor.

Amna Imran has been the United Nation’s Global Peace Ambassador (ECOSOC) since June 19, 2021, and she is a great combination of beauty and intelligence.

She uses her social media presence to promote education, assist the less fortunate/poor regardless of background, skin colour, or status, serve humanity worldwide through various activities, and encourage love, unity, and peace worldwide.

In an interview with Social Diary, Amna discussed how she rose to global fame. She stated that everything happened all at once,

“I received an overwhelming number of messages and calls from around the world, saying that I have gone viral for resembling young Aishwarya Rai, or rather, she resembles me!”

Advertisement

“My family and friends were delighted by this unexpected recognition, and also knowing I have my own personality as well,” she added.

Speaking about his continuous commitments, she said: “My experiences include training nurses in various dialysis clinics and working in the medical intensive care unit. I’m passionate about serving locally and internationally as a primary care provider in the future”. She stated that she was appointed as a United Nations Global Peace Ambassador, representing the United States, the United Kingdom, Pakistan, and India, all because of my background and viral popularity. Advertisement “I embrace this role with a sense of responsibility to promote peace and love regardless of people’s differences,” she added. Amna revealed that she first saw a startling resemblance between herself and the actress on the television while combing her long hair one day in the mirror. “Out of love, my loved ones fondly call me “Nandini” from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam”. Advertisement

“As my popularity grows, I’ve been offered various opportunities in top industries with acting, fashion, film, dramas, and I’m excited to share surprises with everyone in the future, God willing!,” she replied when asked whether any media or fashion opportunities will come his way.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/. Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Advertisement Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world. Also Read Tamasha season 2 contestants announced! Tamasha Season 2 set to premiere on Saturday, August 5, 2023. The...