Aishwarya Rai’s Pakistani Lookalike Opens Up About Future Plans

Amna Imran, best known as Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai’s doppelganger, has revealed her future ambitions as she receives offers to enter the showbiz sector.
Born in the United States to a multi-cultural couple. Her maternal ancestors are from Afghanistan, and her paternal ancestors are Punjabis with ties to India and Pakistan. She is a doctoral student on his way to becoming a primary care provider/doctor.
Amna Imran has been the United Nation’s Global Peace Ambassador (ECOSOC) since June 19, 2021, and she is a great combination of beauty and intelligence.
She uses her social media presence to promote education, assist the less fortunate/poor regardless of background, skin colour, or status, serve humanity worldwide through various activities, and encourage love, unity, and peace worldwide.
In an interview with Social Diary, Amna discussed how she rose to global fame. She stated that everything happened all at once,
“I received an overwhelming number of messages and calls from around the world, saying that I have gone viral for resembling young Aishwarya Rai, or rather, she resembles me!”
“My family and friends were delighted by this unexpected recognition, and also knowing I have my own personality as well,” she added.
