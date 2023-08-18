Aishwarya Teaches Aaradhya the Bachchan Legacy

She must hold this heritage in high regard and protect its sanctity.”

As the release of his upcoming film ‘Ghoomer’ alongside Saiyami Kher approaches, Abhishek Bachchan has opened up about the importance of his family legacy and how his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, is instilling the value of their surname in their daughter, Aaradhya.

During a recent conversation with Raj Shamani, Abhishek Bachchan shared insights into how Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is actively passing on the significance of the ‘Bachchan’ surname to their daughter.

Bachchan emphasized, “My surname holds immense reverence for me. My identity and accomplishments are closely tied to this surname, a legacy passed down by my grandfather and diligently upheld by my father.”

Discussing how Aishwarya imparts this legacy to their daughter, he added, “I observe my wife imparting these values to our daughter. Our approach is gentle; we don’t wish to burden her, but it’s essential that she honors the achievements and legacy of her father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. She must hold this heritage in high regard and protect its sanctity.”

The eagerly anticipated film ‘Ghoomer’ will see Abhishek Bachchan in the role of a strict cricket coach. Saiyami Kher will portray the inspiring journey of a paraplegic sportswoman who triumphs as a cricketer against all odds, guided by her coach.

In an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Abhishek delved into his character, Padam Singh Sodhi, stating, “Paddy comes across as an emotionally sensitive individual in the film. However, his way of expression is paradoxical—displaying his emotions in a contrasting manner. This facet intrigued me, as he communicates his feelings through a bitter and acerbic demeanor, masking an underlying deep affection for his profession.”

Alongside Abhishek and Saiyami, ‘Ghoomer’ features prominent actors Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles. The movie is all set to grace theaters on August 18th.”

