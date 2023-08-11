Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone to Portray Siblings in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again?

Deepika Padukone will play Ajay Devgn’s sister in Singham Again.

Tiger Shroff is set to make a cameo in Singham Again.

Singham Again is scheduled for release in August 2024.

Renowned for creating the iconic Singham series, filmmaker Rohit Shetty is poised to recreate his distinctive cinematic charm with Singham Again. Alongside Ajay Devgn, the movie will also star Deepika Padukone as the female lead, adding to the mounting anticipation.

Recent reports indicate that in this eagerly awaited film, Ajay and Deepika are slated to portray siblings, intensifying the intrigue surrounding the project.

Last year, announcements were made for upcoming films like Sooryavanshi and Golmaal 3, revealing that Deepika Padukone would take on the role of Lady Singham alongside Ajay Devgn. According to a recent report, Padukone’s involvement in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming project includes not only portraying Lady Singham but also depicting Ajay Devgn’s sister. The report also confirms that she will have a substantial role rather than just a brief appearance.

Additionally, there are indications that Tiger Shroff is set to make a cameo in the Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone starrer Singham Again. Presently, the film is scheduled for a big-screen release in August 2024.

Presently, Deepika Padukone is engaged in the shooting of her upcoming movie “Fighter,” co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is slated for a January 2024 release. Alongside this, the Pathaan star is also set to feature in Nag Ashwin’s directorial venture “2898 AD,” sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. The initial impressive glimpse of the film was unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con. “2898 AD” is also anticipated to release in 2024.

Ajay Devgn’s recent appearance was in his self-directed movie Bholaa, a remake of the 2019 Tamil film Kaithi. His forthcoming lineup encompasses the sports-oriented drama Maidaan and the romantic comedy Auro Mein Kahan Dum Tha, directed by Neeraj Pandey, currently in production.

Tiger Shroff, who marked his entry with Heropanti, is actively engaged in impressive endeavors. The actor is set to appear in Vikas Bahl’s directorial venture, Ganapath- Part 1, sharing the screen with Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan. The movie is scheduled for release on October 20th of the current year.

