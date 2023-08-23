Akelli review: Nushrratt Bharuccha Shines in Akelli Survival Drama

Nushrratt Bharuccha gives an outstanding performance.

The film is a survival drama that doesn’t always stick to logic.

The film is set in Iraq and deals with terrorism.

In a distressing scene from the movie “Akelli,” a young and vulnerable girl finds herself stranded in the road’s center, bound by explosives strapped to her chest. Her mother watches from a distance, pleading for assistance.

The bomb disposal team strives urgently to deactivate the ticking bomb and rescue her. After a brief moment, a powerful blast erupts, shrouding the area in dust and flames. Onlookers scramble away in fear for their safety. In that harrowing instance, it becomes evident that watching Nushrratt Bharuccha in “Akelli” won’t be a simple or lighthearted experience.

Based on the real-life experiences of a woman from the Middle East, Akelli narrates a tale of resilience, strong beliefs, and unwavering resolve. It also portrays the hardships that women endure under the control of the ISIS terrorist group.

Director Pranay Meshram purposefully uses graphic violence to provoke a sense of astonishment and aims to leave a lasting impression. While Akelli manages to shock and frighten, its ability to completely persuade is infrequent.

The movie begins with Jyoti (Nushrratt), who finds herself stuck in a conflict-ridden area in Iraq. Through a flashback, we learn that she comes from Punjab and resides with her mother and niece. To settle her family’s debts, she needs employment. Driven by desperation, she falls into the trap of a job recruiter (Rajesh Jais) and consents to take up the role of a factory supervisor in Mosul, Iraq.

After arriving, her colleague Rafiq, now a friend (played by Nishant Dahiya), informs her about the dire situation: ISIS members regularly raid the factory, capturing women to force them into sexual slavery. Jyoti’s journey takes an unforeseen twist when she ends up at the residence of ISIS leader Asad (portrayed by Tsahi Halevi).

There, she encounters more victims subjected to Asad’s frequent sexual abuse. Despite numerous attempts, Jyoti struggles to save both her life and the lives of others, all while attempting to break free from the grasp of ISIS and return home. However, the question remains: Can she truly succeed?

At a duration of 127 minutes, Akelli maintains a good pace and stays on track, which is a positive aspect. However, the dialogue delivery appears rather ordinary and lacks impact. Occasionally, the screenplay also takes convenient routes.

The movie attempts to convince viewers that what they are witnessing on screen could be feasible, even though it might not hold true in reality. The ease with which Jyoti repeatedly escapes perilous circumstances, despite numerous heavily armed guards in the dark dungeons and prisons, stretches believability.

The narrative, co-authored by Meshram, Gunjan Saxena, and Ayush Tiwari, suffers from logical gaps that are hard to ignore. Despite keeping the audience engaged, there are valid doubts about the plausibility of the situations depicted.

What truly grabs attention within the narrative and its script is Nushrratt’s exceptional acting. She courageously embraces a role that’s quite different from what she’s accustomed to, and she excels in every scene.

Nushrratt displays remarkable self-assurance as she takes on this demanding and physically strenuous character. Particularly, there’s a moment in the film where she’s concealed in an airplane, and her soundless cries will send shivers down your spine. This might just be her most remarkable performance yet.

Tsahi Halevi, known for his role in Fauda, makes his Bollywood debut with a performance that leaves an impression, whether positive or negative.

His character’s fascination with handcuffs and disturbing treatment of women generate strong negative feelings. One particularly intense scene involves him singing the Arabic song “Wayak” before a disturbing incident with Jyoti. Nishant Dahiya, in a brief yet delightful appearance, brings charm to the screen with his limited role.

A few months back, we watched “The Kerala Story,” featuring Adah Sharma. The movie depicted a distressing scenario where young Indian girls were forced to convert to Islam and then transported to Syria, becoming victims of the sex trade.

The new film “Akelli” also seems to share a similar objective, aiming to expose the ruthless tactics of ISIS. However, this film takes more artistic liberties, pushing the boundaries of believability.

Akelli prevents you from taking a breath, both in the literal and figurative sense. It’s a challenging viewing experience and is not suitable for those who are easily shaken. If you decide to watch it, do so primarily for Nushrratt’s outstanding performance.

