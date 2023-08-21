Akshay Kumar mourns Pankaj Tripathi’s father’s death

Pankaj Tripathi’s father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari, passed away at the age of 99.

Pankaj has rushed to his hometown in Gopalganj, Bihar, to perform the last rites.

Akshay Kumar expressed his condolences on Twitter.

Advertisement

Amidst the remarkable triumph of his latest film “OMG 2,” alongside Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi is facing a significant personal setback. His father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari, aged 99, has passed away.

The actor has hurriedly traveled to his hometown in Gopalganj, Bihar, to fulfill the final rites. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar, a close friend and co-star in “OMG 2,” expressed his sympathies on Twitter. The movie has garnered both widespread acclaim from critics and considerable commercial success.

Immediately after the news became public, Akshay Kumar used his Twitter (now X) account to share a heartfelt tweet, expressing his sympathies for the passing of his close friend’s father. Akshay wrote, “Mere mitra or sah kalakaar @TripathiiPankaj ke pitaji ke dehant ke samachar se bahot dukh hua. Maa baap ki kami koi pura nahi kar sakta. Prabhu unke pitaji ki aatma ko apne charan me jagah dein. Om Shanti” (The news of the death of my friend and co-actor Pankaj Tripathi’s father has really pained me. No one can replace the role of parents. I pray for god to give space to his departed soul).”

Manoj Bajpayee, the actor who has won the National Award, expressed his condolences to the grieving Tripathi family on Twitter. He tweeted, “@TripathiPankaj I can feel the pain you must be experiencing right now. May you find strength in this time of grief. May your father’s soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.”

For those unfamiliar, Pankaj Tripathi’s parents lived in their ancestral village in Gopalganj, while the actor resides in Mumbai with his wife and children. In previous interviews, the OMG 2 star had discussed how his father had wished for him to become a doctor.

On the professional front, Pankaj is preparing for the release of Fukrey 3 and is actively filming for Stree 2. He is also portraying the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in his biographical film “Main Atal Hoon.” His most recent project was OMG 2, a film that delves into the sensitive topic of sex education.

Advertisement

Also Read Dharmendra Responds to Fan’s Gesture of Booking Free Gadar 2 Screening for Village Gadar 2 is a blockbuster in Indian cinema history. A fan arranged...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.