Akshay Kumar Receives Indian Citizenship, Shares News On Twitter

Akshay Kumar has acquired Indian citizenship, showcasing evidence of the change through official government documents shared on his Twitter account. Prior to this, Akshay held Canadian citizenship, a fact that drew criticism from certain segments. On Twitter, he presented a document listing his name as Akshay Hariom Bhatia, accompanied by a message: “Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani. Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind.” His followers congratulated him and extended Independence Day wishes.

Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani.

Happy Independence Day!

Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/DLH0DtbGxk Advertisement — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 15, 2023

He asserted, “Possessing a Canadian passport doesn’t diminish my Indianness. I remain very much Indian. I’ve been here for the past nine years since obtaining the passport. I won’t delve into reasons, the ‘whys,’ what happened, my films weren’t succeeding, and so on — well, that’s okay.”

“Yes, I mentioned it in 2019, I initiated the process. But then the pandemic emerged. For 2-2.5 years, everything came to a halt due to the pandemic. The renunciation letter has now arrived (and) soon my new passport will arrive as well.” He humorously added, “What can I do, I’m not responsible for the pandemic.” Despite the challenging climate, Akshay’s recent release, “OMG 2,” alongside Pankaj Tripathi, has performed well at the box office, even against competition like “Gadar 2.”

Additionally, he is set to star in the untitled Hindi remake of “Soorarai Pottru,” slated for a September 1 theatrical release, alongside Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal. Further on, he features in the action thriller “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” with Tiger Shroff, scheduled for Eid 2024.

Akshay Kumar will reunite with Riteish Deshmukh for the fifth installment of his successful comedy franchise, “Housefull.” Additionally, he is anticipated to appear in the highly awaited “Hera Pheri 3.”

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.