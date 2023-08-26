Akshay Kumar Starts Shooting ‘Sky Force’ in Lucknow

Akshay Kumar arrived in Lucknow on August 24 to commence filming for “Sky Force”.

He arrived via a helicopter.

The film is set against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force.

Amidst the triumph of “OMG 2,” the spiritual follow-up to the 2012 film “OMG! Oh My God,” Akshay Kumar is currently relishing its success. Simultaneously, he has embarked on his upcoming venture, “Sky Force,” with shooting taking place in Lucknow.

Clips captured on the set have swiftly gained widespread attention, revealing intriguing insights into the production. Here’s a comprehensive rundown on the viral videos from the filming of “Sky Force.”

As per certain sources, Akshay Kumar, known for his role in OMG 2, arrived in Lucknow on August 24 to commence filming for his upcoming movie “Sky Force.” Interestingly, he created quite an entrance at the Sitapur shoot location by arriving via helicopter.

KHILADI :- Akshay reached Sitapur for the shooting of the film Sky Force. Akshay Kumar reached 11th Corps PAC by helicopter.#AkshayKumar #SaraAliKhan #Skyforce pic.twitter.com/Yk83TvDRft — FILMY EYES (@akshay69841393) August 24, 2023

Coincidentally, upon Akshay Kumar’s arrival in Lucknow, several images and videos of the actor quickly spread across social media platforms. Among these visual snippets, one video captures the Kesari star wearing a smile as he gazes at the camera.

In a separate video, there is a scene depicting a man dressed entirely in black attire sprinting as a sequence of explosions erupt in the backdrop.

Produced by Maddock Films and directed by Abhishek Kapoor and Sandeep Kelwani, the production of “Sky Force” is currently in progress at the PAC Battalion in Sitapur, which has been transformed into an air base for the movie’s setting. According to reports, the film’s narrative unfolds against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force.

Furthermore, the film will serve as a cinematic reunion for Akshay Kumar with Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur. Simultaneously, the movie will introduce newcomer Veer Pahariya in a prominent role.

On the career front, Akshay Kumar has numerous projects lined up. The actor is gearing up for his involvement in the forthcoming Housefull installment.

Simultaneously, the 55-year-old star will be partaking in Welcome 3 and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, marking his first collaboration with Tiger Shroff. Additionally, he is set to appear in Khel Khel Mein, Jolly LLB 3, and the remake of Soorarai Pottru.

In addition to these ventures, his survival-thriller The Great Indian Rescue is scheduled to premiere on October 5. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the film will feature Parineeti Chopra, Rajesh Sharma, Suniel Shetty, Ravi Kishan, Kumud Mishra, Virendra Saxena, and Pavan Malhotra in significant roles.

