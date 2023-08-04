Akshay Kumar’s Film: 3200 Advance Bookings

OMG 2, featuring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam, is all set to hit theaters on August 11, 2023.

After overcoming behind-the-scenes drama with the censor board, Amit Rai’s much-awaited OMG 2, featuring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam, is all set to hit the theaters on August 11, 2023. The film’s advance bookings opened recently, and the initial response has surpassed expectations, thanks to a well-cut teaser and the franchise’s popularity, driving the movement in national chains.

As of Thursday, 10 PM, OMG 2 has secured 3200 advance bookings in three major national chains – PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis. Additionally, MovieMax chain added another 100 bookings, bringing the total to 3300 tickets. Although these numbers might seem modest compared to past blockbusters like Gadar, they are promising enough to ensure a decent initial box-office performance. Earlier concerns about OMG 2 following the fate of Selfiee have been eased by the positive trend in advance bookings, indicating a much stronger opening day performance than Selfiee. The film’s ultimate goal is to approach the success of its predecessor, Oh My God, or even surpass it in the long run.

The word-of-mouth response will be crucial for OMG 2’s success beyond the opening day. While it may not directly compete with Gadar, the film will aim to match or exceed the performance of Oh My God. The release strategy for OMG 2 is focused on multiplexes, with an estimated 1500 screens to showcase the movie.

Expectations are high for OMG 2 to achieve its biggest day since its release on August 15. Such a milestone would indicate a positive reception from the target audience, making it a successful venture for Akshay Kumar and the team. The advance booking movement has been more promising compared to Akshay Kumar’s recent films, and a consistent trend is projected to drive ticket sales in the range of 35,000 to 45,000 across the three major chains. Maintaining momentum over the next few days leading to the release will be crucial.

The true trajectory of OMG 2’s performance will unfold in the coming days, but the initial response has already piqued the interest of moviegoers.

