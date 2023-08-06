Akshay Kumar’s Hilarious Friendship Day Video Goes Viral

Ileana D’Cruz Joyfully Welcomes Her First Baby into the Family
Ileana D'Cruz recently welcomed her first child, a son named Koa Phoenix...
On Sunday, renowned Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar delighted his fans by sharing a comical video on Instagram, commemorating Friendship Day alongside his close companions. The video features Akshay Kumar and his friends engaging in amusing dance moves as they celebrate the occasion with joy.
He provided a Hindi caption for the post, which can be paraphrased as, “Nothing beats having fun with friends.”
Akshay Kumar expresses in the English language, “No matter what age or stage, my friends bring out the inner child in me. May God bless everyone with the joy of friendship. #FriendshipDay.”
The video received an overwhelming response from numerous fans and well-wishers.
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Akshay Kumar’s spouse and former actress Twinkle Khanna, actor Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, and additional individuals also expressed their affection for his post.
Regarding his professional commitments, Akshay is set to appear in OMG2, scheduled for a theatrical release on August 11.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page
https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay
updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.