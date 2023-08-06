Advertisement
Edition: English
Akshay Kumar's Hilarious Friendship Day Video Goes Viral

Akshay Kumar's Hilarious Friendship Day Video Goes Viral

  • Akshay Kumar shared a hilarious video on Instagram to mark Friendship Day.
  • The video features Akshay Kumar and his friends dancing.
  • The video has received an overwhelming response from fans.
On Sunday, renowned Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar delighted his fans by sharing a comical video on Instagram, commemorating Friendship Day alongside his close companions. The video features Akshay Kumar and his friends engaging in amusing dance moves as they celebrate the occasion with joy.

He provided a Hindi caption for the post, which can be paraphrased as, “Nothing beats having fun with friends.”

Akshay Kumar expresses in the English language, “No matter what age or stage, my friends bring out the inner child in me. May God bless everyone with the joy of friendship. #FriendshipDay.”

The video received an overwhelming response from numerous fans and well-wishers.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar’s spouse and former actress Twinkle Khanna, actor Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, and additional individuals also expressed their affection for his post.

Regarding his professional commitments, Akshay is set to appear in OMG2, scheduled for a theatrical release on August 11.

