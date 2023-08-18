Akshay Kumar’s New Release Inches Closer to 100 Crore Club

“OMG 2,” directed by Amit Rai and featuring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam, has taken the cinema world by storm.

The second week’s projection is solid, hinting at the film surpassing the coveted Rs 100 crore nett mark.

This achievement would mark a milestone for Akshay Kumar, making him the first actor since “Sooryavanshi” to cross this financial threshold.

In its debut week at the Indian box office, “OMG 2,” directed by Amit Rai and featuring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam, has taken the cinema world by storm. The film’s robust performance remains impressive, with day 7 earnings registering less than a 50 per cent drop from its opening day. On this seventh day, the film collected an estimated Rs 5 – 5.50 crores nett, culminating in a remarkable 7-day total of approximately Rs 79.25 crores. Remarkably, these numbers stand strong despite competing against the box office titan “Gadar 2,” being screened in just under 2000 theaters, and carrying an A certification.

A Promising Second Week for “OMG 2” Awaits

The anticipated success of “OMG 2” shows no signs of slowing down as it enters its second week at the Indian box office. With a dearth of new releases and its unwavering performance so far, the film is poised to retain nearly all its screens. The second week’s projection is solid, hinting at the film surpassing the coveted Rs 100 crore nett mark on either its second Sunday or Monday. This achievement would mark a milestone for Akshay Kumar, making him the first actor since “Sooryavanshi” to cross this financial threshold. Notably, Akshay Kumar’s extended cameo has been instrumental in driving the film’s success.

Global Triumph and Growing Potential

Internationally, “OMG 2” has already raked in around 2.5 million dollars in its first week, with further projections of reaching around 4 million dollars during its entire run.

Week-by-Week Box Office Figures for “OMG 2”

Here’s a breakdown of the film’s India Nett Box Office Collections:

Day 1: Rs 9.25 crores

Day 2: Rs 13.75 crores

Day 3: Rs 16.50 crores

Day 4: Rs 10.50 crores

Day 5: Rs 17 crores

Day 6: Rs 7 crores

Day 7: Rs 5 – 5.50 crores Total: Rs 79.25 crores nett over 7 days

A Spiritual Sequel with a Relevant Message

“OMG 2” stands as a spiritual successor to the blockbuster “OMG – Oh My God!” This instalment delves into the sensitive topic of sex education. Akshay Kumar takes on the role of Lord Shiva’s messenger, while Pankaj Tripathi portrays a devout believer. Yami Gautam reprises her role as an advocate opposing Pankaj Tripathi’s character.

Catch “OMG 2” in Theaters Near You

Movie enthusiasts can now experience “OMG 2” in theatres nearby. Don’t miss the chance to be a part of this cinematic journey that’s capturing hearts and leaving a mark at the box office.

