Akshay Kumar’s “OMG 2” Box Office Success: 75% Surge on Second Saturday, Rs 10 Crore Collection

OMG 2 had a 75% surge on its second Saturday.

The film’s total earnings are expected to surpass Rs 125 crores.

The global box office share is expected to exceed Rs 75 crores.

Advertisement

“OMG 2,” directed by Amit Rai and featuring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam, experienced an impressive 75 percent surge on its second Saturday at the Indian box office, amassing approximately Rs 9.75 – 10.25 crores on the ninth day.

The film’s widespread appreciation is evident, and its target audience has embraced it wholeheartedly, much like the first installment. The movie’s cumulative earnings over nine days amount to Rs 94.75 crores, and it’s expected to cross the Rs 100 crore mark early tomorrow.

Notably, these figures are remarkable despite competition from “Gadar 2,” which continues to perform strongly even in its second weekend.

The significant leap in collections on OMG’s second Saturday guarantees that the movie’s total earnings might surpass Rs 125 crores, and potentially even exceed that mark. The global box office share is securely poised to exceed Rs 75 crores.

Supplementary deals outside of the theatrical realm will ensure satisfactory returns for all involved in the film. While a new contender, “Dream Girl 2,” emerges next week, it won’t pose a direct challenge due to differing genres and target audiences.

Advertisement

The Hindi Film Industry is currently in a robust state, and its prospects are projected to improve as the year unfolds.

OMG 2 Day wise Box Office Collection:

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 9.25 crores 2 Rs 13.75 crores 3 Rs 16.50 crores 4 Rs 10.50 crores 5 Rs 17 crores 6 Rs 7 crores 7 Rs 5.25 crores 8 Rs 5.50 crores 9 Rs 10 crores Total Rs 94.75 crores nett in 9 days

“OMG 2” serves as a spiritual follow-up to the highly successful movie “OMG – Oh My God!” This film addresses the delicate topic of sex education. Akshay Kumar takes on the role of a messenger of lord Shiva, while Pankaj Tripathi portrays a devoted follower of God. Yami Gautam returns to play the character of a lawyer who opposes Pankaj Tripathi’s role.

Also Read Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor spotted together at the Mumbai Airport Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are enjoying a wonderful phase in both...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.