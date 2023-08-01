Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2: No Cuts, CBFC Suggests Modifications

The film has been granted an ‘A – Adults Only’ certification with a runtime of 2 hours and 36 minutes.

The release date for OMG 2 remains unchanged, and the film is all set to hit the screens on August 11, 2023.

OMG 2 serves as a sequel to the 2012 cult film “Oh My God,” and the team is confident.

Advertisement

After weeks of intense discussions with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the highly anticipated social dramedy, OMG 2, directed by Amit Rai and starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam, has finally obtained its censor certificate. The film has been granted an ‘A – Adults Only’ certification with a runtime of 2 hours and 36 minutes.

Putting an end to the speculations surrounding the film’s fate, it has been confirmed that OMG 2 will not undergo any cuts. Following the discussions with the censor board officials, the filmmakers decided to modify certain scenes, dialogues, and characters to meet the board’s requirements, but without compromising the integrity of the storytelling.

The release date for OMG 2 remains unchanged, and the film is all set to hit the screens on August 11, 2023. Despite rumors suggesting a possible postponement, the filmmakers have reassured fans that the movie’s marketing campaign will commence, with the trailer expected to be released within the next two days.

Initially, the OMG 2 team aimed for a U/A (Parental Guidance) certification, but the revising committee demanded extensive cuts that would have affected the narrative significantly. To maintain the film’s essence and storytelling integrity, the makers opted for an ‘A’ (Adults Only) certification, respecting the modifications suggested by the board.

OMG 2 serves as a sequel to the 2012 cult film “Oh My God,” and the team is confident that it will recreate the same magic at the box office upon its release.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

Advertisement

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

Tweets by bolnewsurdu01

and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani & Celebs Condemn Manipur Violence Kiara Advani, too, voiced her horror and called for swift justice for...