Algeria bans ‘Barbie’ almost a month after movie’s local release

The “Barbie” movie was taken out of theaters in Algeria this week, about a month after it started showing there.

The Ministry of Culture and Arts told cinemas in Algiers, Oran, and Constantine to stop showing the movie right away.

The government didn’t explain why they did this. Nobody from the ministry or the Algerian Audiovisual Regulatory Authority explained why they made this decision.

“Barbie” opened in some some Algerian cinemas last month. The film’s distributors removed the Hollywood blockbuster from their screening schedules starting this week..