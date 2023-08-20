Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor spotted together at the Mumbai airport

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are enjoying a wonderful phase in both their professional and personal lives.

They were recently seen at the airport, taking a break from their busy schedules.

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in “Animal” and “Brahmastra 2.”

Ranbir Kapoor is presently experiencing a wonderful phase in both his professional and personal spheres. The highly skilled actor tied the knot with his “Brahmastra” co-star and long-term companion Alia Bhatt in an intimate ceremony in April 2022.

The beloved couple is now embracing parenthood, following the arrival of their charming baby daughter, Raha Kapoor. Intriguingly, Alia and Ranbir were observed at the airport on Saturday evening, taking a pause from their hectic work routines to embark on an undisclosed destination together for a brief escape.

On Saturday night, August 19, the deeply affectionate celebrity couple was observed at the Mumbai airport as they embarked on a brief getaway from the city. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who arrived together, chose comfortable yet fashionable casual attire for their recent airport appearance. The recently become parents acknowledged the presence of paparazzi photographers at the airport, interacting with them and posing jointly for photographs.

Alia Bhatt appeared charming in a fashionable short denim jacket, combining it with a second dark blue jacket, a white top, and coordinating white trousers. The star of “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” complemented her attire with a natural makeup-free appearance, a sleek bun, white sneakers, and a crossbody bag.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor coordinated with his beloved spouse, sporting a matching blue Prada co-ord set that he paired with a white t-shirt. The actor from “Animal” completed his ensemble with black stud earrings, a black knitted hat, white sneakers, and a white backpack.

The multifaceted actor’s latest appearance was in “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar,” a Luv Ranjan-directed film that achieved significant success at the box office. Ranbir Kapoor has recently concluded filming for “Animal,” an action thriller directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. This eagerly anticipated project is scheduled for a December 2023 theatrical release. Additionally, he is set to reprise his role as Shiva in “Brahmastra 2,” the second installment of the franchise directed by Ayan Mukerji.

On the contrary, Alia Bhatt is riding a wave of success following the remarkable achievements of her recent release, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.” The skilled actress has an extensive array of exciting ventures in her pipeline, such as the ensemble film “Jee Le Zaraa” directed by Farhan Akhtar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Baiju Bawra,” the eighth installment of YRF’s Spy Universe, and an untitled action thriller under the direction of Vasanth Bala.

