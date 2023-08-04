Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Memorable Varmala Moment

“Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, has been receiving praise.

The recently released film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, has been receiving praise from both fans and critics alike. Karan Johar’s unique storytelling style once again captivated the hearts of movie enthusiasts, and the love story of Rocky and Rani surpassed all expectations, ushering in a new era for romantics. Celebrating the film’s success, the RRKPK team, including lead actors Alia and Ranveer, along with Karan, attended a press conference in Mumbai on August 3.

During the press conference, Alia Bhatt shared her thoughts on the recent song “Kudmayi” from RRKPK, which was played during the movie’s end credits, showcasing the wedding sequence of Rocky and Rani. In the song, Rani’s family members lifted her during the varmala ceremony, while Rocky went down on his knee, waiting for her to place the garland around his neck. This particular scene brought back fond memories for Alia, who revealed a similar romantic gesture from her own wedding with actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia recounted, “There’s a moment in the song, where Ranveer bends and puts his head ahead like that and lets me put the varmala on him, that moment actually happened with me. During my wedding, they lifted Ranbir but no one had lifted me. I was like, ‘Can someone please lift me up as well?’ But then he only went down on his knees and I put the varmala. So, it was quite close to reality.”

If you have seen the sequence in “Kudmayi” from #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani where the bridegroom bowed down before the love of his life & later tried to kiss her and you found it progressive & cute, FYI it is clearly inspired from Alia-Ranbir marriage where Ranbir did the same. pic.twitter.com/MKXk2J3lN7 — Raymond. (@rayfilm) August 3, 2023

A heartwarming video of Alia’s revelation at the press conference has been circulating on social media, gaining much attention from fans.

In real life, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family members. The couple looked stunning on their special day, radiating love and happiness.

“Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” directed by Karan Johar, hit theaters on July 28 and has already emerged as a hit film for the filmmaker. Alongside Alia and Ranveer, the movie features veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Tota Roy Choudhury in pivotal roles, adding to the film’s allure.

The film’s success and Alia’s heartfelt revelation have undoubtedly added another layer of charm to “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” making it a memorable cinematic experience for audiences worldwide.

