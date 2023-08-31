Alia Bhatt reacts to Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan trailer: ‘I’m just a fan’

Alia Bhatt has finally responded to her appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan teaser.

When she says, “Tumhe chahiye kya?,” Shah Rukh replies, “Chahiye toh Alia Bhatt.”

Jawan is directed by Atlee and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.

Alia Bhatt has finally replied to her appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan teaser. When Shah Rukh’s titular character says he desires Alia Bhatt, the actor returns the compliment from the trailer.

Alia responds

Alia came to Instagram Stories on Thursday evening to reveal the Jawan trailer, which had been released earlier in the day. She said in the caption, “Aur poori duniya ko chahiye sirf SRK!!!!! @IAMSRK What a fabulous fabulous trailer.. 7th September is tooooo far away… (sun emojis).”

Alia’s reference in the trailer

When Shah Rukh’s titular character holds a metro compartment hostage at the beginning of the Jawan trailer, he can be seen on the phone bargaining with Nayanthara’s officer character.

Shah Rukh and Alia appeared together in Gauri Shinde’s 2016 romantic comedy Dear Zindagi, which was also co-produced by Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

Alia’s debut film, Karan Johar’s 2012 campus romp Student of the Year, and Jasmeet K Reen’s Netflix India dark comedy Darlings from last year were also supported by the brand.

The film Jawan, directed by Atlee and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, and Ridhi Dogra.

On September 7, it will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu theatres.

