Alia Bhatt Responds to Lipstick Backlash, Shares Authenticity with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia said Ranbir is her happy place because she can be her truest self with him.

Alia said Ranbir loves the natural color of her lips and always tells her to wipe off her lipstick.

Alia said Ranbir is her favorite photographer.

During an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram Stories, Alia Bhatt revealed the most positive aspect of her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, in response to a fan’s question. The actress welcomed queries from her followers and shared her thoughts on Ranbir when asked about him.

Alia posted a genuine photograph of her and Ranbir embracing on the couch and shared her response via Instagram Stories. In the image, Ranbir was observed kissing Alia’s forehead. When a fan inquired, ‘Best thing about Ranbir Kapoor?’ she replied, “He’s my happy place cause I can be my truest most authentic self with him (two sun emojis).”

This statement came shortly after Alia’s makeup tutorial video received a varied response. In the tutorial, Alia elaborated on her preference for removing lipstick from her lips, aiming for a faded appearance, which sparked mixed reactions.

She said, “Because one thing my husband…when he wasn’t my husband but when he was my boyfriend as well… he would be like ‘wipe that off, wipe that off’ because he loves the natural colour of my lips.” The segment gained widespread attention on social media, with numerous individuals labeling his actions as a ‘red flag.’

In the meantime, a fan inquired about Alia’s current Instagram profile picture and whether it was captured by Ranbir. Alia’s response included another image taken at the same location. “Yes!!! Even this one.. he’s my most fav photographer.. EVER!!”

Alia and Ranbir exchanged vows in April 2022, marking the culmination of their romantic journey. Their relationship blossomed during the filming of Brahmastra, and after years of dating, they decided to commit to each other. On November 6, 2022, Alia welcomed their daughter, Raha, into the world.

Regarding their professional endeavors, Alia’s latest appearance was in the Netflix movie “Heart of Stone,” alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. This marked her inaugural venture into Hollywood. Simultaneously, her film “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani” is enjoying a thriving run in cinemas. On the other hand, Ranbir’s recent involvement was in the romantic comedy “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar,” featuring Shraddha Kapoor. He is gearing up for the release of “Animal,” directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, scheduled for December.

