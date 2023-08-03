Alia Bhatt Trains with Shah Rukh for Tum Kya Mile

“Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” directed by Karan Johar, has been captivating audiences worldwide.

Lead stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have stolen hearts with their stellar performances.

Comparisons between Ranveer and Alia’s on-screen pairing and the iconic Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol duo had initially surfaced.

Advertisement

The latest blockbuster, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” directed by Karan Johar, has been captivating audiences worldwide with its enchanting tale of love. Lead stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have stolen hearts with their stellar performances and mesmerizing chemistry, leaving audiences in awe. Surprisingly, the love song “Tum Kya Mile,” initially met with skepticism, has now become a standout moment in the film.

Comparisons between Ranveer and Alia’s on-screen pairing and the iconic Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol duo had initially surfaced. However, the truth behind their magical chemistry has been revealed by renowned choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant. In a recent interview, Vaibhavi disclosed how Alia sought help from the “King of Romance” himself, Shah Rukh Khan, to prepare for the romantic track.

Vaibhavi explained that Alia, with limited experience in shooting love songs, approached Shah Rukh Khan for guidance. The talented actress had only done a bit of “Ishq Wala Love” in her debut film “Student of the Year” before taking on this challenging song. Recognizing her inexperience, Alia humbly visited Shah Rukh for a day to learn the nuances of portraying romantic emotions on-screen.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) Advertisement

As for Ranveer Singh, the song’s preparation posed its own set of challenges. Vaibhavi had to rehearse extensively with him since he had not done a lip-sync love song of this nature before, apart from one in “Gunday” alongside Priyanka Chopra. The choreographer wanted Ranveer to exude dreamy charm and gaze lovingly at the heroine, something he had not done previously. The rigorous rehearsals ultimately paid off, as Ranveer delivered an unforgettable performance.

“Tum Kya Mile” is the first song released from the music album of “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.” This romantic melody, composed by Pritam and beautifully sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, tugs at the heartstrings. The song was shot in the picturesque valleys of Kashmir, amidst sub-zero temperatures and heavy snowfall, adding to its visual splendor.

Alia’s ethereal charm was enhanced by the stunning chiffon sarees designed by Manish Malhotra, while Ranveer sported stylish jackets and overcoats that complemented the snowy landscape. Director Karan Johar described the song as a heartfelt tribute to the legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra.

In the end, Alia Bhatt’s dedication to honing her craft with Shah Rukh Khan’s guidance and Ranveer Singh’s commitment to nailing the dreamy portrayal have made “Tum Kya Mile” an iconic moment in “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.” The film’s box office success is a testament to the enduring magic of love stories on the silver screen.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

Tweets by bolnewsurdu01

and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Advertisement

https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Alia Bhatt’s Smiling Shot Featuring Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a romantic comedy-drama film directed...