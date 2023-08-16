Alia Bhatt’s heartwarming reason for loving lions and their cubs

Alia Bhatt is enjoying the success of her latest movie, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Alia Bhatt made her Hollywood debut in the movie Heart of Stone.

Alia Bhatt is a positive and inspiring person.

Alia Bhatt, a prominent actress in the entertainment industry, has established herself as a remarkable talent known for her impeccable acting prowess. She consistently upholds her simplicity while immersing herself in her roles. Demonstrating her expertise, she successfully balances her professional and personal responsibilities.

Having married actor Ranbir Kapoor in April of the previous year, she embraced motherhood in November, welcoming her daughter Raha Kapoor into her life like a burst of positivity. In her interviews, Alia consistently highlights her daughter’s significance. Recently, on August 16, she engaged in an interactive Instagram session where fans posed various questions, and the actress responded in an utterly endearing manner.

During this session, Alia warmly addressed a fan’s inquiry about her deep connection to lions and their cubs, offering a heartfelt response.

In an Instagram Q&A session, a fan posed a question to Alia Bhatt, “Why is the lion/lioness/cub so close to your heart?” Sharing a touching tale, the 30-year-old actress penned, “Various reasons.. lion king the movie has always been very close to my heart.. also my 2 trips to Masai Mara have been such major turning points in my life.. when I think of family I think of the lions and their cubs.. it’s just what comes to my heart first!”

As is widely known, Alia shared an animated image depicting a lion, lioness, and their offspring when she revealed the news of her daughter Raha’s birth in the past year.

When questioned about handling negativity and criticism, Alia responded with a strong sense of positivity, expressing her perspective.

“Constructive criticism is the best way to grow.. but words that are meant to hurt you can only hurt if you let them.. No one can take you who are away from you.. cultivate a life so full of love and gratitude that toxicity wouldn’t even REACH you.”

In the meantime, Alia is relishing the tremendous triumph of Karan Johar’s “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” featuring Ranveer Singh in the male protagonist’s role. The movie’s distinctive narrative style deeply resonated with fans and achieved remarkable success at the box office. Furthermore, Alia marked her entry into Hollywood with her recent debut in “Heart of Stone,” co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

