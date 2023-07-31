Alia Bhatt’s Smiling Shot Featuring Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a romantic comedy-drama film directed by Karan Johar.

The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.

The film has collected Rs 44.50 crores at the box office so far.

Celebrating his 25 years as a director, Karan Johar released “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” on July 28, featuring a stellar cast of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.

The film has been receiving praise from both Bollywood insiders and audiences alike, with a box office collection of Rs. 44.50 crores so far. To express gratitude to fans, Dharma Productions shared the film’s box office figures on social media, calling the love and support for the movie “unstoppable.”

As “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” continues its successful run in theaters, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt expressed their gratitude to everyone for the support. While Ranveer thanked Bollywood celebrities for their positive reviews, Alia also thanked the audience for the love shown towards the film. She took to Instagram, sharing a picture with Ranveer Singh (Rocky) and director Karan Johar, expressing her heartfelt appreciation.

She wrote, “Love hain toh sab hain!!! (red hearts) From the bottom of our hearts .. thank you for all the love.. Eternally grateful! (yellow hearts) Love, Rocky, Rani and our maker of this Kahaani (heart) #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani”

The film collected Rs 10.50 crore on its release day and witnessed a significant surge on Saturday with Rs 15.50 crore. On Sunday, it earned Rs 18.50 crore, resulting in a commendable total three-day collection of Rs 44.50 crore.

