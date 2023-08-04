Alia-Ranveer’s Magical Wedding Song ‘Kudmayi’ Out Now

Karan Johar’s much-anticipated film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” has taken the theatres by storm.

The song’s video captures the enchanting wedding of Alia and Ranveer’s characters in the film.

As Rani prepares for her big day, Rocky is equally excited to welcome his bride home.

Karan Johar’s much-anticipated film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” has taken the theatres by storm, marking the director’s return after seven years. The lead actors, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are currently reveling in the film’s success as fans rush to witness Karan Johar’s magic on the big screen.

Amidst the excitement surrounding the film’s release, the makers dropped a mesmerizing music video for the song “Kudmayi” from the movie. Within minutes of its release, the internet was abuzz with fans expressing their admiration for the beautiful video.

Alia Bhatt herself took to social media a few hours ago to share the video, writing, “This song gives me butterflies every single time! #Kudmayi OUT NOW! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani now in Cinemas.” The song’s video captures the enchanting wedding of Alia and Ranveer’s characters in the film. As Rani prepares for her big day, Rocky is equally excited to welcome his bride home.

The video commences with Alia looking radiant in a white ethnic outfit, getting ready for her wedding. Her emotional father, played by Tota Roy Chowdhury, lovingly helps her get ready. Simultaneously, Ranveer’s family performs the wedding rituals, adding a touch of emotion to the whole scene. As Rocky and Rani appear as the bride and groom, both families are moved to tears witnessing this union of love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

The 4 minutes 36 seconds long video beautifully captures the essence of the wedding rituals and the culmination of the two lovers’ journey.

As expected, the song has garnered immense love and adoration from viewers. Many have hailed it as the wedding song of the year, praising its heartfelt lyrics. One viewer commented, “I love this song, the lyrics, omg.” Another expressed their addiction to all the songs in the soundtrack. Several fans regarded it as the best song in the entire movie, appreciating the lyrics, cinematography, voice acting, and overall grace, labeling it a true wedding song that exudes beauty.

“Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” hit the theatres on July 28, and besides Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the movie stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, adding to the film’s appeal.

With the film receiving such praise and love from fans and critics alike, Karan Johar’s magic seems to have worked once again, making “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” a delightful cinematic experience for all.

