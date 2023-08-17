Alizeh Shah give reply to Minsa Malik’s fir complain

Alizeh often finds herself in the spotlight due to controversies.

Alizeh Shah, a stunning and talented actress from Pakistan, has gained fame through her roles in several successful TV shows such as “Ehd E Wafa,” “Ishq Tamasha,” “Dil Moum Ka Dia,” “Mera Dil Mera Dushman,” and more. Despite her acting achievements, Alizeh often finds herself in the spotlight due to controversies.

Recently, a fellow actress named Minsa Malik accused Alizeh Shah of engaging in physical violence. Minsa Malik revealed that Alizeh had allegedly thrown a burning cigarette at her and even physically assaulted her. These serious allegations led Minsa Malik to file a formal complaint against Alizeh Shah, which has become public knowledge.

Today, Alizeh Shah posted an Instagram story from the account of a blogger named Ayesha Jahangir Malik on her own Instagram.

Ayesha Jahangir Malik shared a detailed note which reads, “An anonymous source (on the set) tipped me off about this one incident that has been taking rounds on social media regarding Alizeh Shah and a fellow actress that accused Alizeh of misconduct when in reality this other woman slapped Alizeh first and initiated the physical violence, breaking all the professionalism on set. The crew and fellow artists are on Alizeh’s side because the incident occurred around 6pm and Alizeh did not even leave the set til 12am after she completed her shoot, even after being humiliated and assaulted in front of everyone, and that speaks volumes of her work ethic. So my advice is that don’t believe everything that you guys see on social media without hearing someone else’s story first”

