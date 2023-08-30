Allu Arjun On Making Telugu Cinema Proud With National Award For Best Actor

Allu Arjun has achieved a historic milestone as he becomes the first Telugu actor to win the National Film Award for Best Actor for his role in “Pushpa: The Rise.” This monumental victory is being celebrated widely, commended for its significance in Telugu cinema’s 69-year history. Reacting to this achievement, Allu Arjun referred to it as the “highest official respect.”

Following his win, Allu Arjun engaged in an interview with Variety, where he shared his thoughts on the National Award. He recognized the immense honor that comes with receiving the national award, especially since, in the span of 69 years of Telugu cinema, no actor had previously won the Best Actor category at the national level. He acknowledged this achievement as groundbreaking and a source of pride for the Telugu community, emphasizing his contribution to this significant milestone.

Discussing the success of the blockbuster film “Pushpa,” Allu Arjun attributed its triumph to its relatable portrayal of the life of an ordinary individual. He emphasized that the authenticity portrayed in the film was instrumental in its success, highlighting the phrase “going local is going global.” The 69th National Film Awards also recognized Sukumar as the Best Director and Devi Sri Prasad as the Best Music Composer for their roles in the film.

In “Pushpa: The Rise,” directed by Sukumar, Allu Arjun portrayed the titular character of Pushpa Raj, leaving an indelible mark on audiences worldwide. His performance, encompassing body language, songs, and the iconic Thaggede Le dialogue, garnered him national fame and recognition.

Currently, Allu Arjun is engrossed in the sequel to the blockbuster film, “Pushpa 2: The Rule.” In this upcoming installment, he will reprise his iconic role, and the first look unveiled a unique and captivating avatar that left audiences awe-inspired. The teaser video, released on his birthday, introduced the continuation of Pushpa Raj’s journey and the impending clash he faces. The sequel is expected to delve into Pushpa Raj’s life, including his childhood and relationships with his father and half-siblings, providing closure to his character’s narrative.

Advertisement

Also Read Shah Rukh Khan reveals he took inspiration from Vijay, Rajinikanth, Yash and Allu Arjun for Jawan SRK took inspiration for his character in Jawan from South Indian stars....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.