Alyy Khan talks about his Intimate Scene with Kajol

Alyy Khan is an exceptionally talented actor who started his acting journey in Bollywood. Although he was born in Karachi, he holds British nationality and has spent the majority of his life in London. Despite his international background, he is married and has a lovely family in Pakistan.

Khan has made a mark in the Pakistani entertainment industry, featuring in several popular dramas like Mere Humsafar, Pakeeza, Saat Pardon Main, Kamzarf, and Sirf Tum, among others. His acting prowess has also been recognized internationally, with his involvement in projects like the film Don.

Recently, Alyy Khan appeared in Mathira’s The Insta Show in which he talked about the experience of working in The Trial with Kajol. He said, “It was amazing, MashaAllah, the serial went very well, it’s great! I received an amazing response as an actor after performing in that serial”. Talking about the romantic scenes, Alyy said, “The romantic scene was shot towards the end of the schedule after we worked together for around 40 days. It was 51 days shooting spell but we completed it in 48 days. Like everyone else, Kajol is a thorough professional and amazing to work with. I enjoyed working with her”. Talking about romantic scenes, he said, “And when we (actors) do these intimate scenes there should be a good chemistry level between the two, and more than the chemistry there should be a trust factor between the two individuals, when you know that it is the demand of the scene then you try to do it more professionally”.

