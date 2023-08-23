Ameesha Patel Speaks Out on ‘Yeh Hai Jalwa’ Failure with Salman Khan

Yeh Hai Jalwa was a 2002 romantic comedy film directed by David Dhawan.

It starred Salman Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Shammi Kapoor.

Ameesha Patel believes that the film would have done better if it had been released at a different time.

Amid the immense triumph of her newly debuted action-packed drama “Gadar 2,” Ameesha Patel is relishing the film’s tremendous victory.

Serving as a sequel to the 2001 sensation “Gadar,” where she stars alongside Sunny Deol, the film revolves around Tara Singh’s endeavor to reunite with their son in Pakistan. Under the direction of Anil Sharma, Ameesha has now shared insights into a previous project from her cinematic journey.

During a conversation, the female lead from Gadar 2 discussed the lack of success of her movie Yeh Hai Jalwa. Directed by David Dhawan, the film featured Salman Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Shammi Kapoor. When queried about a particular film of hers that deserved better outcomes, Ameesha highlighted this romantic comedy from 2002. She labeled it as one of the director’s most remarkable achievements.

She said, “But I think because earlier the media gave news the audiences were not so open about accepting some negative news about their favorite actors. Salman’s accident had newly happened so Yeh Hai Jalwa got sidelined. Had the audience been open to it…that is one film that would have done really well.”

“Yeh Hai Jalwa was released in theaters on July 3, 2002. Just two months later, on September 28, Salman Khan faced arrest for reckless driving when his vehicle collided with a bakery in Mumbai. This incident led to the unfortunate death of a person sleeping on the pavement and injuries to three others. Initially, the actor was charged with culpable homicide, although these charges were later dismissed by the court. By December 2015, Salman was completely cleared of all accusations due to insufficient evidence. In 2016, despite challenges to his acquittal, the court declined to expedite the case.”

During the same conversation, Ameesha discussed the period following the immense triumph of “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.” Subsequently, she encountered Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who praised her performance and achievements. However, the filmmaker later suggested her to step back from her acting career.

Ameesha revealed, “He said, ‘Because you have already achieved in two films which most people don’t achieve in their entire career. Once in a lifetime a Mughal-e-Azam, Mother India, Pakeezah, Sholay get made, you had it in your second film, so what next?’”

