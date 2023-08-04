Amir Khan Invests Big In Faryal’s Makeup Brand To Save Marriage

Amid recent difficulties in their marriage, former British boxer Amir Khan is making a desperate effort to salvage his relationship with Faryal Makhdoom by investing £100,000 in her cosmetics brand, Faryal Beauty. The couple is currently separated following allegations of Amir’s inappropriate communications with other women.

Advertisement

To demonstrate his commitment, Amir is also having a new swimming pool constructed at their luxury home in Dubai and has bought a new Range Rover for Faryal’s use. Despite the challenges, Amir is determined to support Faryal emotionally and financially, understanding the significance of her beauty business in their lives.

A family source revealed, “Amir is prepared to do all he can to save the marriage. Faryal’s beauty business is very important to her, and he wants to acknowledge this and prove that he is willing to support her, both financially and emotionally.”

However, Amir recognizes that his behaviour must change for their relationship to have a future. He is committed to working through their problems and is hopeful that they can overcome their current troubles as they have done in the past.

Faryal’s cosmetics range is set to expand with new products following Amir’s investment. Presently, the couple is living apart, dividing their time between their homes in Dubai and Britain, while Faryal contemplates the future of their 10-year marriage. Although they haven’t filed for divorce yet, sources close to them reveal that Faryal is going through a difficult period, focusing on her role as a mother to their three children.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.