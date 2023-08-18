Amitabh Bachchan Applauds Abhishek’s Ghoomer Acting

The sports drama “Ghoomer,” starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, has graced the silver screen.

In a much-awaited moment, the sports drama “Ghoomer,” starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, has graced the silver screen. Crafted under the direction of R Balki, the film weaves a captivating narrative around a paraplegic cricketer’s relentless struggle to resurrect her aspirations of joining the Indian national women’s cricket team. Guided by a former cricketer turned coach, this tale of determination and resilience has captured the audience’s hearts.

As the film’s curtains rose in theaters, a heartfelt note from Amitabh Bachchan to his son Abhishek resonated deeply. Amitabh, an icon in the film industry, not only embraced his role as a father but also as a fellow member of the cinematic fraternity. He lauded Abhishek’s remarkable performances in diverse and intricate roles across various films. In his tweet, Amitabh praised, “Abhishek, I can say this as a Father, yes, but also as a member of the fraternity we both belong to… At this young age and in the time period, you have performed in the most complex characters in film after film… all different convincing and all successful…”

Responding with affection, Abhishek expressed his love for his father, encapsulated in a simple yet profound “Love you Pa.” This exchange of admiration underscored their close bond, both personally and professionally.

Amitabh Bachchan, no stranger to cinematic brilliance, shared his thoughts on “Ghoomer” after viewing it twice. Overwhelmed by the film’s impact, he revealed that it brought tears to his eyes. The emotional journey depicted in the film resonated deeply with him, evident in his heartfelt words. “So yes, saw Ghoomer back to back twice… and the verdict is beyond mention… simply incredible… eyes have been in the aqua flow from the very first frame… and when the progeny is involved, they flow copiously…”

Inspired by the tale of Karoly Takacs, a Hungarian right-hand shooter who triumphed with his left hand after a debilitating injury, “Ghoomer” brings this story of perseverance and triumph to life. Alongside Abhishek and Saiyami, the film features the talents of Shabana Azmi, Angad Bedi, and Shivendra Singh Dungarpur. A notable guest appearance by Amitabh Bachchan himself adds to the film’s allure.

In a blend of emotions, inspiration, and cinematic excellence, “Ghoomer” stands as a testament to the power of storytelling and the dedication of its cast and crew. As the audience embarks on this journey, they bear witness to the spirit of human determination, artistry, and the deep bonds that tie a family and an industry together.

