Amitabh Bachchan Gives Thumbs-Up to Abhishek’s ‘Ghoomer’ with Double Viewing

Amitabh Bachchan was moved to tears after watching Ghoomer twice.

He praised the film’s direction, writing, dialogue, and performances.

He said the film captures the universal experiences of losers and winners.

Advertisement

The movie “Ghoomer,” featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, is scheduled to hit theaters on August 18. Abhishek Bachchan portrays the character of a mentor to a physically challenged woman aspiring to represent the nation in cricket, bringing newfound optimism to his own life.

The renowned actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is Abhishek’s father, shared his thoughts about the film on his blog after watching it twice. Notably, Amitabh Bachchan will also be making a special guest appearance in the movie.

In a recent update on his official blog, Amitabh Bachchan shared his thoughts about his son’s movie. He mentioned that he watched the film twice on Monday and it deeply moved him to the point of tears.

He wrote, “So yes saw Ghoomer back to back twice .. Sunday afternoon .. and then at night again .. and the verdict is beyond mention .. simply incredible.. eyes have been in the aqua flow from the very first frame .. and when the progeny is involved, they flow copiously .. and each reaction has some wonder in their thoughts and words and deeds .. each notices something that is so endearing and appealing.”

Amitabh Ji also commended the director of the movie for skillfully presenting a intricate plot in a straightforward fashion.

“The emotions relate to yes the game of cricket and the tale of a girl and her ambition .. but it is really the feel of the depiction and its impress upon not just the game, but of the effect of family, of the mother, of what middle India stands for in our lives ..it is the simplicity of the way the narration occurs .. it is the deftness with which R Balki has knitted before us, in the simplest of manner, a most complex idea .. of losers and winners .. of what each one of us has been through,” he said.

Advertisement

Amit ji lauded the film’s dialogue writing for effectively capturing the universal experiences that everyone encounters in life, quoting a line from the movie.

“I know what a loser feels, and experiences; I want to know what a winner feels and experiences .. sheer brilliance in the writing and in expression what each one of us have experienced in our lives,” he said.

He concluded his critique by expressing that every individual has encountered the sensation of defeat, yet they persistently endeavor to grasp the sensation of triumph.

He added, “Each of us ..each one of us have faced failure at some point or the other in our lives .. and we are aware and know how it feels .. but .. how does a winner feel when he succeeds .. that is the challenge we all face .. we all strive for .. we all struggle for .. and then when we find that door is shut .. we break it open and ENTER .. to achieve what we have wanted to all our lives ..that is the learning .. the template of living ..and when it is portrayed in a most creative subtle manner .. the respect and applaud is tremendous.”

Also Read Salman Khan Reflects on Personal Chores During Jail Time Salman Khan praised Pooja Bhatt for keeping the restrooms clean in Bigg...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

Advertisement

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.