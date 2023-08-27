Amitabh Bachchan Speaks Out Against Oversight of Indian Men’s 4x400m Relay Team’s Achievement

The Indian team set a new Asian record.

They finished second in the heats to qualify for the final.

Amitabh Bachchan praised the team’s performance on Twitter.

During the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, the Indian men’s 4x400m relay team set a new Asian record on Sunday. Actor Amitabh Bachchan used Twitter to praise the team’s performance in a recent post, while also expressing his displeasure with the event’s commentary for not giving adequate recognition to India’s accomplishments.

In a noteworthy accomplishment, the Indian men’s 4x400m relay team successfully secured a place in the final at the 2023 World Athletics Championship. On Sunday, Amitabh took to Twitter and penned a message, saying, “and India .. JAI HIND (Indian flag emoticon) !!!! congratulations from the entire WORLD .. and just hear the commentary .. not a word for the Indian Team .. all about the 3rd and the 4th .. when we have made to the qualifiers by coming a very very close 2nd ..”

The Indian squad, consisting of Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal, and Rajesh Ramesh, clocked a time of 2:59:05 to secure their inaugural spot in the World Championships’ final round. They claimed the second position in the heats in Budapest. The United States led the heats with a time of 2:58:47.

What? When? Where? An Indian men’s 4×400 relay team qualifying for the finals in the World Athletics Championship? Looks like everyone is shooting for the moon now… Look at them run…Our Cheetahs…. pic.twitter.com/K0Il2UEXpR — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 27, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan frequently expresses his viewpoints on contemporary happenings through his platform. Presently, he is fulfilling the role of host for the 15th season of the reality game show.

In response to the momentous moon landing that occurred the previous week, Amitabh had posted a tweet, “Kal shaam ko jab chand niklega na, toh uss chand ki mitti par humare desh ke kadmon ki chaap hogi. Kal humara Chandrayaan-3, apne Maama ke ghar, yaani ke Chanda maama ke ghar pahuchega. Kal humare bachpan ke kahaniyon ka chand, premika ke chehre ka chand, vrat aur tyoharon ka chaand apne desh ki pahuch mein hoga. (In the evening, tomorrow, when the moon rises, our country’s footprints will be imprinted on the soil of the moon….tomorrow, the moon of our childhood stories… will be within reach of our country.).”

Amitabh Bachchan’s recent appearance in cinemas was in the movie “Uunchai.” His upcoming project is the grand-scale epic “Kalki 2898 AD,” where he will star alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

