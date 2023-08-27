Amitabh Bachchan’s Heartwarming Gesture at Jalsa Earns ‘Real DON’ Title

Amitabh Bachchan is a globally acclaimed actor.

He is known as Bollywood’s “mahanayak” (great actor).

He recently greeted his fans outside his residence.

Advertisement

Originally named Amitabh Srivastava, Amitabh Bachchan, often referred to as Bollywood’s “mahanayak” (great actor), is a globally acclaimed personality with admirers spanning across the globe.

His acting prowess came to the forefront when he received the National Film Award for Best Newcomer for his debut movie “Saat Hindustani” in 1969, marking his entry into the world of Indian cinema.

As time goes by, his fanbase has grown exponentially. Movie enthusiasts are deeply enamored by the Zanjeer star, to the extent that they have elevated him to a position akin to that of a deity.

The area surrounding senior Bachchan’s residence is often filled with crowds cheering, calling out names, and displaying posters. The depth of his fans’ affection is evident in the hours they spend waiting just to catch a glimpse of the legendary actor. Occasionally, the Sholay star steps out to greet his admirers and supporters.

Today turned out to be an auspicious day as the crowd gathered outside Jalsa finally had the chance to catch a glimpse of Big B. In a video, Amitabh Bachchan could be observed standing within the confines of his residence, acknowledging the fans who had been patiently waiting for him.

Engaging with his fans, Amitabh Bachchan kindly waved and greeted all those present. After a brief moment, he urged them to depart due to an impending rain. Wearing blue sportswear, he bid farewell as his residence’s doors closed. The online community, upon seeing the video, affectionately dubbed him the true “Don.” A user even remarked, “No one can beet u mr.bachaan,” another one said, “Real Don Big B.”

Advertisement

Currently, Amitabh Bachchan is hosting the well-received television game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. His most recent appearance in cinemas dates back to 2022, when he featured in the fantasy action-adventure movie “Brahmāstra: Part One- Shiva.” Crafted by writer-director Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar, the film also showcased the talents of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Akkineni Nagarjuna.

The film actor has lent his voice to different movie characters and even contributed vocals to songs like “Piddly” in the movie “Shamitabh” and “Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap” for the film titled “Bbuddah… Hoga Terra Baap.”

Also Read Amitabh Bachchan Speaks Out Against Oversight of Indian Men’s 4x400m Relay Team’s Achievement The Indian team set a new Asian record. They finished second in...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

Advertisement

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.