Amna Ilyas give a hint about her upcoming series

Amna Ilyas, who is 35 years old and received high praise for her role in the film “Zinda Bhaag,” earned her nominations for the Lux Style Award for Best Actress.

She took to Instagram and shared a video clip that gave a sneak peek into her upcoming project. The story is set in the year 1910 and revolves around a historical figure. In the teaser, the actress introduces the cast and their characters. The series, titled “Fatima Jinnah,” features a talented ensemble including Aamir Qureshi as Jinnah, Mamya Shajaffar as Rutti Petite, Saad Qureshi as Samiullah Kowaishi, Irum Ali as Shireen Jinnah, Kubra Khan as Homai Vyarawalla, and Ilyas as Sarojini Naidu.

In the sneak peek, Ilyas portrays Sarojini Naidu, often referred to as the “Nightingale of India,” with authenticity, wearing a saree and a bindi on her forehead.

The actress posed a thought-provoking question in her caption, “Who was Sarojini Naidu in Jinnah’s life?” This left her followers intrigued. Although she didn’t reveal the exact release date, she did mention that “season 1 volume 1” of the series will be coming to television screens soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amna Ilyas (illy) (@aamnailyas)

