Amna Ilyas Sets the Internet Ablaze with Viral Dance

Amna Ilyas Sets the Internet Ablaze with Viral Dance

Pakistani actress and model Amna Ilyas has set social media abuzz with her captivating dance performance. Having embarked on her career as a model at a young age, Amna recently shared a video on Instagram showcasing her distinct dance moves.

In the video, Amna is seen dancing alongside musical director, actor, and choreographer Hassan Rizvi to the tune of the trending song ‘Waat Jhukka’ from the popular Bollywood movie ‘Rocky and Rani’s Love Story.’ Dressed in a stylish lehenga choli, Amna’s unique dance style has garnered attention and created a buzz across social platforms.

Take a look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hasan Rizvi (@hasanrizvi.official)

It’s worth noting that Amna isn’t the only one to groove to the beats of ‘Waat Jhukka.’ Prior to her, actress Hira Khan also showcased her dance prowess to the same lively song. As both actresses embrace the energetic track, their performances have resonated with fans, infusing a fresh and dynamic spirit into the online dance scene.

Also Read

Amna Ilyas defends Aurat March slogan ‘Mera Jism Meri Marzi’
Amna Ilyas defends Aurat March slogan ‘Mera Jism Meri Marzi’

Amna Ilyas dispelled myths about the slogan "Mera Jism Meri Marzi." Ilyas...

