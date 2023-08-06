Amna Malik talks about her Trauma of Losing Her Children

Amna Malik is a stunning and skilled Pakistani star.

Amna Malik is a stunning and skilled Pakistani star who initially began her journey in the entertainment industry as a live morning show host. She eventually transitioned into acting. Some of her noteworthy drama projects include “Khaas,” “Laapata,” and “Bebaak.” Currently, she is part of the popular show “Mayi Ri”

In a recent appearance on a podcast, Amna shared her heart-wrenching experiences of enduring the loss of her children. She bravely opened up about the trauma of going through three consecutive miscarriages.

Talking about it, Amna Malik said, “when my eldest daughter was four years old, I was expecting my second baby, I was seven months pregnant when I had a miscarriage. I won’t say that I didn’t have any stress, I was going through a lot of things. I was taking a lot of pressure. One day, I was doing the daily house chores and I didn’t know that the baby died inside my womb, when I went for an ultrasound, the baby was dead, my doctor refused to operate me, she advised me a normal delivery for my child, those days were quite painful for me and the people who were visiting me, were just regretting the loss of my child (because he was a son), no one was thinking about me. The ladies were blaming me, they said, ‘she must be careless during her delivery etc’, it was a painful delivery. She further added that she got pregnant again after five months and had a miscarriage again followed by the third one soon”.

“After three miscarriages, I was blessed with a beautiful daughter and I was super happy to have my second daughter, people were still praying for the miraculous delivery of a son but I was excited on the birth of my daughter”, said Amna Malik.

