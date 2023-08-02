Ananya Panday Drops Complete ‘Heart Throb’ Track Featuring Ranveer Singh

The song features Ranveer Singh and has special cameo appearances by Ananya Panday.

The song was released on August 1, 2023.

The song is a dance track with a catchy tune and an upbeat tempo.

Following the successful release of hit songs like “What Jhumka,” “Tum Kya Mile,” and “Dhindhora Baje Re” from the movie “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” a new dance track called “Heart Throb” has been unveiled.

The song prominently features Ranveer Singh and includes special cameo appearances by Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Varun Dhawan.

On August 1, a new sensational track from RRKPK (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani) was released, creating immense excitement among the audience. The song, titled with a clear nod to the original heartthrob of Bollywood – Ranveer Singh, features an ensemble cast with Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Varun Dhawan making a special appearance.

Expressing gratitude, Ananya Panday, who will be starring in Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, took to Instagram to share the complete version of the song.

Ananya Panday expressed her gratitude to Karan Johar, “Thank you for this Karan I love you”. The actress also commended Singh’s dance skills and expressed admiration for his moves, “No one does it like you.”

Dharma Productions also utilized its Instagram account to inform fans about the release of the “Heart Throb” song. The post provided updates on the song’s availability, “Munda laajawab ji, such a #HeartThrob ji! (heart-eyed emoji) #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani – a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year, in cinemas now – book your tickets! (Links in bio).” While one fan said, “Cameo songs are always the best,” another fan wrote, “He (Singh) is the HEARTHROB of the movie… Ranveer as Rocky ROCKS (clapping emojis).”

Following the song’s release, internet users drew comparisons between the Heart Throb song and the Deewangi Deewangi song from the 2007 film Om Shanti Om, which starred Shah Rukh Khan. Similar to the RRKPK song, Deewangi Deewangi also featured several actors like Rekha, Kajol, Rani Mukherjee, and others making special cameo appearances.

Karan Johar’s film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” hit the screens on July 28. The movie stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, supported by a talented cast including Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog in pivotal characters.

Also Read Karan Johar reveals Why Alia Bhatt wear only sarees in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a romantic drama film directed...

